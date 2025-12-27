Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,739,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,131,936,000 after buying an additional 324,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,452,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,666,289,000 after acquiring an additional 180,056 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,821,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,488,164,000 after acquiring an additional 61,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,434,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,814,839,000 after purchasing an additional 310,799 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,526,000 after purchasing an additional 27,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $247.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.05 and its 200 day moving average is $272.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.11 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -402.25%.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.47.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

