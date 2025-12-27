CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Up 118.8% in December

CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 175 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the November 30th total of 80 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 454 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CAR Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CSXXY opened at $40.01 on Friday. CAR Group has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34.

CAR Group Company Profile

CAR Group Limited engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through six segments: Australia Online Advertising Services; Australia Data, Research and Services; Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Australia Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows private and dealer customers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; products, including subscriptions, lead fees, listing fees, and priority placement services; and display advertising services, such as placing advertisements for corporate customers comprising automotive manufacturers and finance companies.

