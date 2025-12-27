Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May (NYSEARCA:CPSM) Short Interest Update

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May (NYSEARCA:CPSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,221 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the November 30th total of 561 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,635 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,635 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CPSM opened at $28.64 on Friday. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18.

Get Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF - May alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May (NYSEARCA:CPSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.06% of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May

The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May (CPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NYSEARCA exchange in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.