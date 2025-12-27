Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Up 120.2% in December

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,423 shares, a growth of 120.2% from the November 30th total of 8,821 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,016 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,016 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.59% of Glen Burnie Bancorp worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLBZ stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $11.97 million, a P/E ratio of 410.41 and a beta of 0.21.

Glen Burnie Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GLBZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.16%.The business had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glen Burnie Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Glen Burnie Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Established in 2003, the company conducts its banking operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, South River Bank, offering community banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan area.

South River Bank provides a comprehensive range of financial products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and consumer lending solutions such as residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit.

