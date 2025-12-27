Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Trading Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.53. 10,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 19,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Marfrig Global Foods Trading Up 1.1%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods is a Brazil-based multinational food company and one of the world’s largest producers of beef. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in São Paulo, the company specializes in the production, processing and sale of fresh and frozen beef cuts, as well as value-added protein products such as hamburgers, ready-to-eat meals and convenience foods. Marfrig’s integrated operations cover slaughtering, deboning, processing, packaging and distribution, serving both retail and foodservice channels.

The company maintains a global footprint, operating processing facilities across South America, North America and Europe.

