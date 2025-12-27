Scor SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Up 158.0% in December

Scor SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 534 shares, a growth of 158.0% from the November 30th total of 207 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,268 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,268 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCRYY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Scor stock remained flat at $3.40 on Friday. 4,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,401. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.58. Scor has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Scor had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Scor will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SCOR SE, trading over-the-counter as SCRYY, is a leading global reinsurer headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1970, the company specializes in providing property & casualty and life & health reinsurance solutions to insurance companies worldwide. By pooling and diversifying risk, SCOR enables its clients to underwrite larger exposures, stabilize loss experience and safeguard their balance sheets against extreme events.

The company’s main business activities encompass risk underwriting, claims management and portfolio solutions designed to address evolving market needs.

