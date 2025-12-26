Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 36,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 60,823 shares.The stock last traded at $80.6910 and had previously closed at $80.82.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Semiconductors ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors. The Index consists of stocks of 30 United States semiconductors companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the manufacture of semiconductors.

