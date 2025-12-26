NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 10,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 17,774 shares.The stock last traded at $8.6250 and had previously closed at $8.75.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 18.18%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services company headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The group traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and grew through subsequent mergers and acquisitions—most notably the acquisition of National Westminster Bank (NatWest) in 2000. In 2020 the firm adopted the NatWest Group name to align the corporate identity more closely with its primary retail brand. Over its long history the group has undergone significant restructuring and recapitalization, including interventions and reforms following the global financial crisis.

NatWest Group operates across retail, commercial, corporate and institutional banking, as well as wealth management and private banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.