Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) Short Interest Up 514.4% in December

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 228,095 shares, a growth of 514.4% from the November 30th total of 37,126 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,093 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEIX. Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,854,000. Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 759,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 27,876 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 374,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 42,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 343,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SEIX traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $23.36. 23,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,885. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

