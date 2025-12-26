Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL) Short Interest Update

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,955 shares, an increase of 545.2% from the November 30th total of 303 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,018 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,018 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF Price Performance

PEXL stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.95. 332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,728. Pacer US Export Leaders ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer US Export Leaders ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,596,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 87.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period.

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (PEXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Export Leaders ETF index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected based on foreign sales and free cash flow growth. PEXL was launched on Jul 23, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

