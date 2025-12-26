Comparing Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) & Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Debenhams and Davide Campari-Milano”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Debenhams $3.07 billion 0.00 -$621.24 million ($2.02) 0.00 Davide Campari-Milano $2.06 billion 5.50 $345.41 million $0.26 37.88

Davide Campari-Milano has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Debenhams. Debenhams is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Davide Campari-Milano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Debenhams pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 200.0%. Davide Campari-Milano pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Debenhams pays out -1.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Davide Campari-Milano pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Debenhams is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Debenhams has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Debenhams and Davide Campari-Milano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Debenhams N/A N/A N/A Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Davide Campari-Milano beats Debenhams on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Debenhams

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides women's wear, men's wear, kids wear, and lingerie, as well as beauty, home, furniture, gift and toy, electrical, Christmas, and others products. The company's brands primarily include The Collection, Mantaray, Maine New England, and Red Herring. It is also involved in online retailing business; and the operation of in-store cafes and restaurants. The company owns and operates 240 department stores in approximately 90 countries. Debenhams plc was founded in 1778 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Alicros S.p.A.

