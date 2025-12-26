Contrasting Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) and Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) and Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ryanair and Saker Aviation Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryanair 16.29% 31.32% 14.50% Saker Aviation Services 6.08% -4.66% -4.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ryanair and Saker Aviation Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryanair $14.98 billion 2.58 $1.73 billion $5.20 14.13 Saker Aviation Services $9.17 million 0.73 $1.25 million ($0.42) -15.71

Ryanair has higher revenue and earnings than Saker Aviation Services. Saker Aviation Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryanair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.7% of Ryanair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Saker Aviation Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Saker Aviation Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ryanair has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saker Aviation Services has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ryanair and Saker Aviation Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryanair 0 3 6 1 2.80 Saker Aviation Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ryanair presently has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.43%. Given Ryanair’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ryanair is more favorable than Saker Aviation Services.

Summary

Ryanair beats Saker Aviation Services on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryanair

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app. In addition, the company offers aircraft and passenger handling, ticketing, and maintenance and repair services; and markets car parking, fast-track, airport transfers, attractions, and activities on its website and mobile app, as well as sells gift vouchers. Ryanair Holdings plc was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

About Saker Aviation Services

(Get Free Report)

Saker Aviation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc. and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc. in September 2009. Saker Aviation Services, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.