11,554 Shares in iShares Gold Trust $IAU Bought by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.4%

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.50. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $84.71. The company has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

