Highland Capital Management LLC Has $28.01 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,327 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 1.4% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $28,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,803,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,331,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,690,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,152,974,000 after purchasing an additional 314,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,980,700,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,913,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,098,583,000 after purchasing an additional 277,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $286.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $323.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $289.30.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at $49,499,029.83. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $1,318,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,614.57. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 384,300 shares of company stock worth $83,974,468. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Citigroup raised their target price on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.61.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Stories

