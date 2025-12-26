Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Trading Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.3250 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67.

Vår Energi AS is a Norway-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the OTC Markets (OTCMKTS: VARRY). Established in January 2018 through the merger of Eni Norge AS and Point Resources ASA, Vår Energi has rapidly become one of the largest operators on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company focuses on discovering, developing and producing hydrocarbons, with a portfolio that spans several prolific offshore fields.

The company’s operations are concentrated in the North Sea, the Norwegian Sea and the Barents Sea, where it holds interests in both operated and non-operated assets.

