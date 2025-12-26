Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.08 and traded as low as $1.12. Taitron Components shares last traded at $1.2034, with a volume of 20,508 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Taitron Components in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TAIT

Taitron Components Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 27.42%.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.50%.

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.17% of Taitron Components as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taitron Components

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components, Inc is a distributor of electronic components serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. The company offers a broad range of passive, active and electromechanical components, including capacitors, resistors, inductors, connectors and circuit protection devices, as well as semiconductors, diodes, transistors and optoelectronic products.

In addition to its standard distribution services, Taitron provides value-added offerings such as inventory management, consignment programs, kitting, testing and drop-ship services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.