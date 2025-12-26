Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.71 and traded as low as GBX 121.76. Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at GBX 123.50, with a volume of 22,173 shares.
Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Up 0.4%
The firm has a market cap of £273.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 0.10.
Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 4.20 EPS for the quarter. Real Estate Credit Investments had a return on equity of 72.23% and a net margin of 814.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Real Estate Credit Investments Limited will post 9.1564528 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI) is a closed-ended investment company which originates and invests in real estate debt secured by commercial real estate in Western Europe, focusing primarily on the United Kingdom, France and Spain.
RECI is externally managed by Cheyne Capital’s real estate business which was formed in 2008 and currently manages c. $5bn via private funds and managed accounts. RECI’s overarching aim is to deliver a stable quarterly dividend with minimal volatility, through economic and credit cycles via a levered exposure to real estate credit investments.
