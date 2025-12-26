NWF Group (LON:NWF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.01 and traded as low as GBX 127. NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 131.95, with a volume of 18,035 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 283 price objective on shares of NWF Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 283.

NWF Group Stock Up 3.5%

About NWF Group

The firm has a market cap of £65.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 151.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 165.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22.

NWF Group is a specialist distributor across the UK. Connecting essential suppliers with their customers, making sure what’s vital gets to where it’s needed most.

