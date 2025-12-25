Short Interest in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Grows By 271.3%

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 204,745 shares, an increase of 271.3% from the November 30th total of 55,139 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,131,332 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,131,332 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PTY traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.86. 959,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,325. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

Get Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.1%.

Institutional Trading of Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

About Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 58,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 71.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 23,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: PTY) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO). The fund’s primary objective is to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve these goals through investment in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt securities, loan participations and other fixed-income instruments.

PTY primarily invests in a broad range of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.