Short Interest in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Grows By 271.3%

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 204,745 shares, an increase of 271.3% from the November 30th total of 55,139 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,131,332 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,131,332 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE PTY traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.86. 959,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,325. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.1%.
The Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: PTY) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO). The fund’s primary objective is to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve these goals through investment in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt securities, loan participations and other fixed-income instruments.
PTY primarily invests in a broad range of U.S.
