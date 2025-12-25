WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Short Interest Down 87.8% in December

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,346 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the November 30th total of 19,290 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,134 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 25,134 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 804,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,979,000 after purchasing an additional 41,915 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $9,925,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 110,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 109,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DLS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,409. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.83. WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $81.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.75.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada. The Index consists of companies that compose the bottom 25% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree DEFA Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed.

