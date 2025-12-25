Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,473 shares, a growth of 609.7% from the November 30th total of 1,053 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,115 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 46,115 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eutelsat Group Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of ETCMY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.56. 63,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,594. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. Eutelsat Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

Eutelsat Group Company Profile

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) is a leading global satellite operator providing video, data and connectivity solutions. The company’s fleet of geostationary satellites delivers broadcast television, video distribution and telecommunications services to broadcasters, content providers, network operators and enterprises. It also offers high-throughput broadband connectivity for fixed, cellular backhaul, maritime and in-flight entertainment applications, as well as dedicated solutions for government and defense customers.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Paris, Eutelsat Group operates a network of more than 40 satellites positioned over Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas.

