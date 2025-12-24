Short Interest in MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Rises By 566.4%

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,577 shares, a growth of 566.4% from the November 30th total of 1,287 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,179 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,179 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Down 1.6%

WTIU traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,036. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.23. MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $14.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

