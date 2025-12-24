Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,503 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the November 30th total of 122,824 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,628 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,628 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 69.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC lifted its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TBLL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.59. 47,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,233. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.66. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $105.37 and a twelve month high of $105.90.

About Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

