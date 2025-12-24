Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Short Interest Update

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 55,442 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the November 30th total of 1,198,469 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,102,539 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,102,539 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestwell Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 726.6% in the third quarter. Vestwell Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Payne Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Payne Capital Management LLC now owns 211,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,167. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

