Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Down 89.5% in December

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 649 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the November 30th total of 6,210 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,897 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,897 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Prada Trading Up 0.9%

PRDSY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. 13,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,663. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. Prada has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group lowered Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A. is an Italian luxury fashion house renowned for its high-end leather goods, ready-to-wear collections and accessories. Founded in 1913 by Mario Prada in Milan, the company has built a reputation for craftsmanship and understated elegance. Its product portfolio spans handbags, small leather goods, footwear, eyewear and fragrances, all designed to reflect a blend of traditional techniques and contemporary sensibilities.

The company distributes its products through a network of directly operated boutiques, franchise stores and e-commerce platforms.

Featured Articles

