Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 70,154 shares, a growth of 586.4% from the November 30th total of 10,221 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,475 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company's stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF stock. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of RIET traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 45,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,468. The company has a market cap of $93.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

The Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-paying, US-listed common and preferred stocks of REITs and real estate operating companies. RIET was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hoya.

