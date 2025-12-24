Short Interest in Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Increases By 559.9%

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,005 shares, an increase of 559.9% from the November 30th total of 910 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,084 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,084 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLPNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of VLPNY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Voestalpine AG is a leading steel-based technology and capital goods group headquartered in Linz, Austria. The company specializes in the production of high-quality steel and sophisticated components for a range of industries, including automotive, railway systems, aerospace, energy, and construction. It operates across all major processing steps in steel production, from raw?material processing and steelmaking to downstream activities such as coating, processing, and assembly.

Voestalpine’s portfolio is organized into several business divisions.

