Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF) Short Interest Down 95.6% in December

Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 307 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the November 30th total of 7,051 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Strauss Group Stock Performance

Shares of Strauss Group stock remained flat at $15.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. Strauss Group has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $15.04.

About Strauss Group

Strauss Group (OTCMKTS:SGLJF) is a leading Israeli food and beverage company with a diverse portfolio spanning dairy products, coffee, water, and savory snacks. The company’s product lineup includes branded dairy spreads, yogurts, cheeses, specialty coffee blends, bottled and filtered water, as well as a range of snack items produced through joint ventures. Strauss Group operates manufacturing facilities in Israel and maintains regional production sites to serve its core markets efficiently.

In addition to its strong domestic presence, Strauss Group has built an international footprint through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

