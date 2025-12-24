The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $213.16 and last traded at $212.8380, with a volume of 481219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.06. The company has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,073.14. This trade represents a 14.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,824.95. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

