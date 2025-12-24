National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.19 and last traded at $32.3450, with a volume of 62331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on National Beverage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $35.00.

National Beverage Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.52.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $288.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.66 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 39.29%.

Institutional Trading of National Beverage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in National Beverage by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 56,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 24.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 278,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 54,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) is a U.S.-based beverage company specializing in the development, marketing and production of nonalcoholic refreshment products. The company’s portfolio includes a range of sparkling waters, soft drinks and energy beverages designed for a variety of consumer tastes and dietary preferences. Through in-house bottling operations and strategic partnerships with co-packers, National Beverage manages production from flavor formulation to final packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1985, National Beverage has broadened its product lineup over the decades through both organic brand introductions and selective acquisitions.

