Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.70, but opened at $28.80. Otsuka shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 1,309 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Otsuka from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otsuka presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OTSKY

Otsuka Stock Down 0.7%

Otsuka Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.49.

(Get Free Report)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. under the ticker OTCMKTS:OTSKY, is a global healthcare company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The firm’s core activities span the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare products and nutraceuticals. Otsuka focuses its research on areas such as neuroscience, cardiovascular and renal therapies, and oncology, aiming to bring innovative treatments to patients worldwide.

Founded in 1964 by Busaburo Otsuka as a subsidiary of the Otsuka Group, the company has grown into a diversified healthcare enterprise over more than five decades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.