Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.02 and last traded at $52.6370, with a volume of 78081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.12.

FEIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Frequency Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Frequency Electronics in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Frequency Electronics in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Frequency Electronics in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Frequency Electronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Frequency Electronics Stock Up 5.6%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $551.97 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 million. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 38.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Electronics, Inc (NASDAQ:FEIM) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of precision frequency control products and timing solutions. The company’s portfolio includes oven-controlled crystal oscillators (OCXOs), atomic frequency standards such as rubidium oscillators, GPS-disciplined oscillators (GPSDOs), microwave synthesizers, and integrated timing subsystems. These products are used to provide stable and accurate frequency and time references for applications that demand high performance and reliability.

FEI serves a broad range of markets, including telecommunications, aerospace and defense, satellite and space systems, test and measurement equipment, and critical infrastructure.

