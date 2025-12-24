Churchill Capital Corp IX – Warrant (NASDAQ:CCIXW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp IX – Warrant (NASDAQ:CCIXW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,381 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the November 30th total of 9,432 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,161 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,161 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX – Warrant in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of CCIXW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. 4,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. Churchill Capital Corp IX – Warrant has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Churchill Capital Corp IX (NASDAQ: CCIXW) is a special purpose acquisition company, commonly known as a SPAC, incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in New York. Founded in 2021, the firm was sponsored by an affiliate of Churchill Capital Corp, a series of SPACs led by financier Michael Klein. The company’s primary objective is to identify, acquire, and combine with one or more businesses in industries such as technology, consumer products, healthcare, and sustainability, with the goal of taking the merged entity public through the SPAC vehicle.

CCIXW represents the warrants issued to investors in connection with Churchill Capital Corp IX’s initial public offering.

