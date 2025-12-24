Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2,572.98 and last traded at C$2,546.06, with a volume of 15145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2,540.97.

FFH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$3,050.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$3,000.00 to C$3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,900.00 to C$3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,764.29.

The company has a market cap of C$57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2,359.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2,395.92.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$52.04 EPS for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 13.90%.The business had revenue of C$17.72 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 212.3039807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

