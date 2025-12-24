iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,799 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the November 30th total of 64,723 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,741 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 22,741 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,215,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF by 10,956.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of TCHI stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $23.54. 13,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,374. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4615 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 402.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

