Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Perrigo (PRGO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Perrigo (NYSE: PRGO) recently:

12/22/2025 – Perrigo had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Perrigo had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Perrigo had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Perrigo had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Perrigo had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Perrigo had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Perrigo had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Perrigo had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – Perrigo was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2025 – Perrigo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/6/2025 – Perrigo had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $40.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Perrigo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

10/27/2025 – Perrigo had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $27.00 to $23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/26/2025 – Perrigo was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -305.26%.

Get Perrigo Company plc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,377.50. This trade represents a 75.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo’s focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo’s operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Company plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo Company plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.