Adeia (ADEA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Adeia (NASDAQ: ADEA) recently:

12/23/2025 – Adeia was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/23/2025 – Adeia had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2025 – Adeia had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Adeia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

12/22/2025 – Adeia had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Adeia had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Adeia had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Adeia had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Adeia had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Adeia had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Adeia had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/4/2025 – Adeia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Adeia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Adeia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. Adeia’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Adeia Inc (NASDAQ: ADEA) is a technology licensing company that focuses on acquiring, managing and monetizing intellectual property assets in the electronics and communications sectors. The company’s core business involves the strategic purchase of patent portfolios followed by the negotiation of licensing agreements, collaborative partnerships and, where necessary, enforcement actions to generate revenue from those assets. Adeia’s technology coverage spans semiconductor design, data communications, wireless networking, imaging systems and other advanced electronics applications.

By assembling a diversified collection of high-value patent families, Adeia works closely with original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers and service providers across North America, Europe and Asia.

