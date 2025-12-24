Adeia (ADEA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Adeia (NASDAQ: ADEA) recently:
- 12/23/2025 – Adeia was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/23/2025 – Adeia had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/22/2025 – Adeia had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Adeia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.
- 12/22/2025 – Adeia had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – Adeia had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – Adeia had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – Adeia had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – Adeia had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/19/2025 – Adeia had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/13/2025 – Adeia had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/4/2025 – Adeia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/4/2025 – Adeia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/3/2025 – Adeia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.
Adeia Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. Adeia’s payout ratio is 30.77%.
By assembling a diversified collection of high-value patent families, Adeia works closely with original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers and service providers across North America, Europe and Asia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adeia
- How Long Will $1M Last in Retirement?
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A month before the crash
- The boring AI play that could pay up to $4,290 monthly
- The Best $1 You’ll Spend This Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.