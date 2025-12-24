Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $207.94 and last traded at $208.0050. 2,376,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,918,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.78.

Positive Sentiment: EU approval for Tremfya in pediatric plaque psoriasis — expands label for a high-value immunology franchise and makes Tremfya the first IL?23 inhibitor cleared for any pediatric condition, supporting longer-term sales growth. Read More.

EU approval for Tremfya in pediatric plaque psoriasis — expands label for a high-value immunology franchise and makes Tremfya the first IL?23 inhibitor cleared for any pediatric condition, supporting longer-term sales growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: FDA approval of a subcutaneous formulation of Rybrevant for NSCLC — improves patient convenience and could boost uptake vs. IV dosing, enhancing the commercial prospects of a recently approved oncology asset. Read More.

FDA approval of a subcutaneous formulation of Rybrevant for NSCLC — improves patient convenience and could boost uptake vs. IV dosing, enhancing the commercial prospects of a recently approved oncology asset. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst / investor write-ups point to JNJ’s recent rally and Q3 strength — several pieces explain the stock’s Q3 surge and argue shares may still be undervalued given fundamentals and dividend yield, supporting bullish interest. Read More. Read More.

Analyst / investor write-ups point to JNJ’s recent rally and Q3 strength — several pieces explain the stock’s Q3 surge and argue shares may still be undervalued given fundamentals and dividend yield, supporting bullish interest. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Inclusion on high?yield / defensive stock lists — multiple analyst posts cite JNJ as a reliable dividend/defensive holding for 2026 portfolios, which can support steady demand from income-focused investors. Read More.

Inclusion on high?yield / defensive stock lists — multiple analyst posts cite JNJ as a reliable dividend/defensive holding for 2026 portfolios, which can support steady demand from income-focused investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus reaffirms its Hold rating on JNJ — a signal of analyst caution but not a downgrade; keeps JNJ in the “hold” bucket rather than pushing a negative view. Read More.

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirms its Hold rating on JNJ — a signal of analyst caution but not a downgrade; keeps JNJ in the “hold” bucket rather than pushing a negative view. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Preview pieces on the upcoming quarterly report outline expectations — these set the bar for guidance and earnings, so results/guidance could move the stock near the report date. Read More.

Preview pieces on the upcoming quarterly report outline expectations — these set the bar for guidance and earnings, so results/guidance could move the stock near the report date. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Record $1.5B talc jury verdict in Baltimore — a jury ordered J&J to pay ~ $1.5 billion to a plaintiff who alleged talc exposure caused mesothelioma; the company says it will appeal. This is the largest single?plaintiff award in its talc litigation history and increases near?term legal overhang and potential liabilities. Read More.

Record $1.5B talc jury verdict in Baltimore — a jury ordered J&J to pay ~ $1.5 billion to a plaintiff who alleged talc exposure caused mesothelioma; the company says it will appeal. This is the largest single?plaintiff award in its talc litigation history and increases near?term legal overhang and potential liabilities. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports reiterate the scale of talc litigation and the ruling’s magnitude — investors should watch legal costs, reserve impacts and any broader settlement implications as downside risk. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.25.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $501.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

