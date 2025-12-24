Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Trading Down 7% – Time to Sell?

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 6,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 186,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Metallic Minerals Stock Down 4.7%

The company has a market cap of C$87.12 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.30.

About Metallic Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as Monster Mining Corp. and changed its name to Metallic Minerals Corp. in September 2016. Metallic Minerals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metallic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.