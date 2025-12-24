Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Research Solutions (RSSS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS) recently:

12/22/2025 – Research Solutions had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Research Solutions had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/13/2025 – Research Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/8/2025 – Research Solutions had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Research Solutions had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Research Solutions had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/20/2025 – Research Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/17/2025 – Research Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

11/15/2025 – Research Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/14/2025 – Research Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Research Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:RSSS) is a provider of software and managed services that streamline access to and management of scientific, technical and medical research. The company’s flagship platform automates the acquisition, licensing and delivery of journal articles, conference proceedings and other pay-walled content, enabling institutions to reduce administrative overhead and control subscription costs.

Key offerings include self-service workflows for document requests, enterprise-grade managed services for high-volume users, and analytics tools that deliver detailed reporting on spend, usage patterns and supplier performance.

