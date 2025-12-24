God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.21

God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2137 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 49.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th.

God Bless America ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA YALL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.08. 1,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,329. God Bless America ETF has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.28.

About God Bless America ETF

The God Bless America ETF (YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to US-listed stocks of various market capitalization. The fund screens out companies perceived to emphasize politically left and\u002For liberal political activism and social agendas. YALL was launched on Oct 10, 2022 and is managed by Tidal ETFs.

