God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.21

God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2137 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 49.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th.
God Bless America ETF Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA YALL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.08. 1,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,329. God Bless America ETF has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.28.
About God Bless America ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than God Bless America ETF
- The boring AI play that could pay up to $4,290 monthly
- The gift that keeps giving (just $1 today)
- The Best $1 You’ll Spend This Holiday Season
- Trump Did WHAT??
- Put $1,000 into this stock by Jan 1 [Not NVDA]
Receive News & Ratings for God Bless America ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for God Bless America ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.