TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.72

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.7203 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 209.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Trading Up 11.9%

BATS:MAYZ traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.46. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.71. TrueShares Structured Outcome has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (MAYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. MAYZ was launched on Apr 30, 2021 and is managed by TrueShares.

