Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) Receives $78.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $79.00 price objective on Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th.

REG traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $69.39. The company had a trading volume of 36,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.82. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $387.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. Analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 139.17%.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 272,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,112,519.16. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Regency Centers by 13.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

