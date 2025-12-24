Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.78 and last traded at $82.7060, with a volume of 42411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.69.
Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.46.
Institutional Trading of Avantis International Equity ETF
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.
Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
