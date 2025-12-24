DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

DHL Group Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.14 and last traded at $54.97, with a volume of 3751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHLGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised DHL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DHL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DHL Group in a report on Friday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of DHL Group in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of DHL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DHL Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get DHL Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DHL Group

DHL Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DHL Group had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that DHL Group Sponsored ADR will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHL Group (OTCMKTS: DHLGY) is the international logistics and postal services business of Deutsche Post DHL Group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The company operates a global network that serves corporate and individual customers with a range of logistics solutions spanning domestic and international mail and parcel services, express courier operations, freight forwarding, contract logistics and supply chain management. It offers services to e-commerce retailers, manufacturers, healthcare and automotive companies, among other industries.

Its principal operating activities are organized across distinct logistics businesses including express courier services for time?sensitive international shipments, global forwarding and freight for air, ocean and road transport, contract logistics for warehousing and distribution, e?commerce fulfillment solutions, and national postal and parcel operations in Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DHL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.