Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) PT at $173.00

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.00.

Several research firms recently commented on LYV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Rothschild Redb cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $144.48. The stock had a trading volume of 49,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,966. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $112.88 and a 52-week high of $175.25.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 97.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 585,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,639,000 after buying an additional 32,061 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $19,640,000. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company’s core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry’s largest ticketing platforms.

