Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.0% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.
Key Stores Impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Broad technology leadership pushed the S&P 500 to a record close, benefiting VOO as it mirrors the index; mega-cap gains (Nvidia, Broadcom) are the biggest contributors to the ETF’s advance. S&P 500 Hits Record on Fourth Straight Up Day
- Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment measures improved (CNN Fear & Greed in “Greed”), signaling bullish breadth that supports continued demand for index exposure like VOO. S&P 500 Hits Record Close: Investor Sentiment Improves Further, Fear Index Remains In ‘Greed’ Zone
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia and other rallies have recently been a material driver of VOO’s gains, with coverage highlighting commodity and tech rallies as catalysts for higher ETF flows and performance. Stock Market Live December 22: Gold, Silver, and Nvidia Rallies Drive S&P 500 (VOO) Higher
- Neutral Sentiment: Short daily updates (TipRanks) show only modest pre-market swings and recent small daily gains; these micro-moves reflect that VOO is tracking headline index moves rather than company-specific news. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Daily Update, 12/24/2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts note the S&P 500 has traded in a range in recent weeks; range-bound action could limit near-term upside for VOO until a decisive breakout or macro catalyst occurs. S&P 500 Could Remain Range-Bound as 2025 Closes Out
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. futures slipped on Christmas Eve and pre-market trading has shown small pullbacks, reflecting thin holiday liquidity and short-term profit-taking that can cap VOO’s intraday gains. Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Futures Drop On Christmas Eve Despite Strong Q3 GDP Report—UiPath, AST SpaceMobile, Ramaco Resources In Focus
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
