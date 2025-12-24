Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.0% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $632.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $622.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $598.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $634.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

