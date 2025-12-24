McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,393,000 after buying an additional 157,444 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31,808.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 988,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,859,000 after purchasing an additional 985,106 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,657,000 after purchasing an additional 289,579 shares during the period. UNC Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 578,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,217,000 after buying an additional 61,982 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $390.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $273.60 and a 12-month high of $392.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $384.01 and its 200 day moving average is $369.99.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index). It serves as the underlying index for Russell 3000 Growth and Value series and the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, as well as their respective Growth and Value series. The Fund invests in sectors, such as technology, financial services, consumer discretionary, healthcare, producer durables, energy, consumer staples, utilities, materials & processing and S-T Securities.

