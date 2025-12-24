Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 54,633 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF $CGSD

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,633 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGSD. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 745.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 787,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 694,761 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,588,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,839,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,701,000 after buying an additional 321,670 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 939,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,377,000 after buying an additional 291,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,099,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,456,000 after acquiring an additional 275,655 shares during the period.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $26.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years. CGSD was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

