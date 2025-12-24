iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Shares Acquired by Kelly Financial Services LLC

Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 50.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 5.3% of Kelly Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $20,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 56,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,656 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,562.4% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,016,000.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $345.51 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $232.57 and a 1 year high of $349.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.46 and its 200-day moving average is $324.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
